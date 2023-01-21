How to watch the “green comet” as it approaches its closest point in 50,000 years

Green comet Imaging in the morning sky is scheduled for its closest approach to Earth early next month.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was first spotted in March last year, when it was already within the orbit of Jupiter. It is said to be making its closest approach 50,000 years ago.

NASA has stated that it will make its closest approach to our planet on February 2.

If this comet in its current direction continues to brighten, it should be easily visible with a Small telescope or binoculars.

The agency noted that it was “only possible” for it to become visible to the naked eye under dark skies.

“If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, use binoculars or a small telescope to find it Comet C / 2022 E3 (ZTF)which has been passing through the morning sky all month,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory tweeted on Friday.

It will become visible in the Southern Hemisphere in early February.

Skywatchers are advised to check apps for the comet’s location.

On January 21, the comet is said to be close by Constellation DracoAccording to The New York Times.