In the ancient prehistory of the Earth, there is a chapter waiting to be told known as the Romer Gap. Researchers have identified a gap in the fossil record of tetrapods between 360 million and 345 million years ago, after fish began adapting to land and more than 80 million years before the first dinosaurs appeared.

While mysteries remain about evolution's experiments with living organisms during that 15-million-year gap, the fossilized tree described in a new research paper offers greater insights into some of what was happening during this period in nature's laboratory.

Its name is Sanfordiacolis densifolia, The tree is six inches in diameter and has a trunk about 10 feet long, consisting not of wood, but of vascular plant material, such as a fern. Its crown had more than 200 finely striped compound leaves emerging from branches in a spiral pattern that radiated two and a half feet outward. Robert Gastaldo, professor of geology at Colby College in Maine and author of the study, which was Published Friday in the journal Current Biology, compare it to an “upside-down toilet brush.” It is likely that the top-heavy tree, even the Siosa, was kept upright by intertwining its branches with those of neighboring trees.

“This is a completely new and different type of plant” than what was found in the Late Paleolithic, said Patricia Gensel, a biology professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and another author of the study. “We usually get bits and pieces of plants, or metal logs, from the Romer Gap area,” she said. “We don't have many whole plants that we can rebuild. This is what we can.”