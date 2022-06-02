A Russian oil embargo in Europe could mean a new world energy order

European officials have said so far, the union will ban Russian tankers’ imports of crude oil and refined fuels such as diesel, which account for two-thirds of the continent’s purchases from Russia. The ban will be implemented in phases over six months for crude and eight months for diesel and other refined fuels.

In addition, Germany and Poland pledged to stop importing oil from Russia through the pipeline, which means that Europeans could reduce Russian imports by 3.3 million barrels per day by the end of the year.

The union said European companies would no longer be allowed to secure tankers carrying Russian oil anywhere. This ban will also be implemented gradually over several months. With many of the world’s largest insurers based in Europe, the move could significantly increase the cost of Russian energy shipping, although insurers in China, India and Russia themselves may now do some of this work.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, nearly half of Russia’s oil exports went to Europe, representing $10 billion in transactions per month. Sales of Russian oil to European Union members have fallen somewhat in the past few months, and sales to the United States and Britain have been cancelled.

Some energy analysts said the new European effort could help decouple Europe from Russian energy and reduce Putin’s political influence over Western countries.

“There are many geopolitical ramifications,” said Megan L. O’Sullivan, director of the Energy Geopolitics Project at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “The embargo will draw the United States deeper into the global energy economy, and will strengthen the energy links between Russia and China.”

Another hope of Western leaders is that their moves will reduce Russia’s standing in the global energy industry. The idea is that despite its efforts to find new buyers in China, India and elsewhere, Russia will export less oil overall. As a result, Russian producers will need to close wells, which they will not be able to easily restart due to the difficulties of oil exploration and production in the inhospitable Arctic fields.