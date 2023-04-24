April 24, 2023

A severe solar storm sparks the aurora borealis around the world (photos)

Cheryl Riley April 24, 2023 5 min read

A powerful solar storm hit Earth on April 23 at 1:37 PM EDT (1737 GMT) and triggered gorgeous aurora displays around the world.

Geomagnetic storms are disturbances to Earth’s magnetic field Because of the solar material from Coronal mass ejection (CME) – large ejections of plasma and magnetic field from sun atmosphere. This particular geomagnetic storm was caused by a CME that left the Sun on April 21.

