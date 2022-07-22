NASA’s Mars spacecraft discovers a strange, string-like object that’s spreading viral

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As far as scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) know, there are no spinning mills on Mars yet.

So, a photo of what looks like a tiny Martian grass has some social media users asking questions.

Shots were taken on Tuesday, July 12, or Mars Day 495.

The Mars Perseverance rover took photos using the front left and right front camera to avoid hazards.

One was chosen by public voting as “Picture of the Week” last week.

popular theory, Confirmed by a NASA spokesperson In an email to Gizmodo, it is that the string block is a wreck from the task.

This isn’t the first time Percy has taken a photo of a wreck.

in June, perseverance team On Twitter they discovered a piece of thermal blanket that may have come from the landing stage of the rover.

“This shiny piece of foil is part of a thermal blanket – a material used to control temperatures,” JPL wrote. “It’s surprising to find this here: my descent stage shattered about two kilometers away. Did this piece land here then, or was it blown here by the wind?”

The team also wrote on 12 July. You have collected the rover She named her tenth rock core.