A ship carrying thousands of sheep and cattle has been stuck at sea for more than a month as temperatures rise

Concern is growing for thousands of sheep and cattle stranded off the coast of Australia after authorities ordered the Israeli-owned ship carrying the live cargo to return over fears it could be targeted by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

More than 16,000 animals are on board the MV Bahijah ship anchored off Western Australia, as extreme heat increases pressure on the Australian government to decide whether to re-export the animals or unload them after more than three weeks at sea.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said on Thursday it was still examining a request from the exporter to allow the ship to leave. The ship docked overnight to resupply at the port of Fremantle, near Perth, the statement said.

The government said no livestock had been unloaded, despite calls from animal welfare advocates to let them off the ship as quickly as possible.

Two independent veterinarians, commissioned by the government, examined the live shipment on Wednesday and found “no significant issues related to the animal’s health or welfare,” the government said.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Australia (RSPCA) says a thorough examination of all animals is impossible while they are on board.

Australia's live export trade has long been a point of contention between the industry and those who say it prioritizes revenue over animal welfare.

The Australian government has pledged to end the export of live sheep but has not yet provided a timetable for when this will happen.

The MV Bahijah left Fremantle on January 5 bound for the Middle East, according to an Australian government statement.

The region's vital Red Sea shipping lane has been in crisis in recent weeks, with Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships in what they say is retaliation by Israel for its military campaign in Gaza.

Fifteen days into the ship's voyage, a request to divert the ship around Africa was rejected, as other ships had done to avoid Houthi missiles and drones.

“To ensure the health and well-being of the livestock on board the MV Bahija, the ministry has directed the exporter to immediately return the shipment to Australia,” a government statement on January 20 said.

Earlier this week, the government said it was working with Al Masdar on a plan, but by Thursday, as summer temperatures rose, no decision had been made.

John Hassell, president of the Western Australian Farmers Federation (WAFarmers), which represents the state's agricultural industry, said the decision should have been made days ago.

“I thought the administration should have put its affairs in order before it got here,” he said. “If the animals are in good condition, if there is no disease, if there is plenty of room, we will (resupply the ship) and move them away,” he said. “He should have been gone by now.”

Hassell said he was sent photos from the ship that showed the animals in good condition, contrary to claims that conditions were deteriorating. The photos, shared with CNN, show cows with marks on their ears, sitting and standing, and sheep standing in a well-ventilated area.

“I'm comfortable with the sheep sitting in the shade, chewing their cud in the warmer parts of the day and eating when it's cooler, just like they do on the farm,” Hassell said.

However, Susan Fowler, chief science officer With RSPCA Australia, she said it was a matter of urgency that all the animals be discharged.

“These animals have now been on board the ship for at least 26 days. The temperature in Perth is starting to touch 40 degrees (102 Fahrenheit).”

On Thursday morning, the maximum temperature in Perth reached 41 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit), according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

“The evidence tells us that the animals' welfare will get worse over the coming days due to the amount of time they spent on board. So it's very urgent and we can't be too concerned,” Fowler said.

Hassell, of WAFarmers, said unloading the animals will only cause more stress.

If the animals are allowed to land, they will be subject to Australia's strict biosecurity system, which is designed to reassure importing countries that livestock in the country are free of disease.

Mark Harvey Sutton, chief executive of the Australian Livestock Exporters Council, said any animals taken off the boat would be quarantined before being re-exported or killed at an Australian slaughterhouse.

“They will be in quarantine indefinitely until a market is found for them. There's no two-week quarantine and you're kind of out of it.

Hassell said the only reason some animals were dropped off was to make room for the return trip.

“If the animals become larger and fatter during the journey and need more space, they will be unloaded for that reason,” he said.

The RSPCA requested permission for an independent vet to board the ship to assess the animals.

Although cattle may not be showing signs of illness now, it is only a matter of time, Fowler said.

“The stress the animals are exposed to will only ease in the coming days, and the feeling of exhaustion will worsen when they can no longer cope,” she said. “A lot of these diseases you won't see until it's too late.”

This story has been updated with additional information.