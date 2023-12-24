December 25, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches two German military satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches two German military satellites

Cheryl Riley December 24, 2023 2 min read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with two German military radar reconnaissance satellites on Sunday morning (December 24).

A Falcon 9 rocket launched the SARah-2 mission into low Earth orbit (LEO) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 8:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT; 5:11 a.m. local California time). The flight was originally scheduled to be on Saturday (December 23) but it was not It was returned on the day To allow additional preliminary examinations.

Related: 8 ways SpaceX changed spaceflight

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lands in Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday, December 24, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX (via X))

The SARah-2 mission sent two synthetic aperture radar reconnaissance satellites (“SAR” in “SARah-2”) for the German Army.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Science of Snowflakes – BBC Ideas

December 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

The hidden mechanism of gene creation

December 23, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 first stage booster on record-breaking 19th flight – Spaceflight Now

December 23, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

'Aquaman 2' struggles with $40 million debut over slow Christmas

December 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches two German military satellites

December 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Phillies pay $7M fine for passing – NBC Sports Philadelphia

December 24, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

10 games you can buy on Steam with your gift card

December 24, 2023 Len Houle