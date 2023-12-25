How to create a black hole from thin air

How many ways are there to leave this universe?

Perhaps the most famous director entails the death of a star. In 1939, physicist Robert Oppenheimer and his student Harlan Snyder, of the University of California, Berkeley, predicted that when a sufficiently massive star runs out of thermonuclear fuel, it collapses inward and continues to collapse forever, shrinking space, time, and space. Light turns itself into what is today called a black hole.

But it turns out that a dead star may not be needed to form a black hole. Instead, at least in the early universe, giant clouds of primordial gas may have collapsed directly into black holes, bypassing their millions of years in stardom.

That's the tentative conclusion recently reached by a group of astronomers studying UHZ-1, a speck of light dating from not long after the Big Bang. In fact, UHZ-1 is (or was) a powerful quasar that shot fire and X-rays from a supermassive black hole 13.2 billion years ago, when the universe was not even 500 million years old.

In cosmological terms, this is unusually close, as a supermassive black hole could come into existence through star collapses and mergers. Priyamvada Natarajan, an astronomer at Yale University and the lead author of Paper published in the journal Astrophysical LettersShe and her colleagues confirm that they have discovered in UHZ-1 a new celestial type, which they call a supermassive black hole galaxy, or OBG. At its core, the OBG is a young galaxy anchored by a black hole that has become very large, very quickly. .