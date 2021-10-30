A strong storm hit the Syracuse area

After bad weather hit the island in the middle of the week, Sicily passed a second hurricane and feared the danger of torrential downpours. This Friday evening, October 29, the victims have not expressed regret, but the difficult part may still come. On the site, journalist Alban Mikoczy provides details.

Heavy rain fell in Sicily in the middle of the week. The island feared a second hurricane would pass this Friday, October 29th. “The storm is in full swing with torrential rain, very violent and erratic winds in the Syracuse region”, Alban Mykosi, a journalist from Syracuse, reports live on 20 Hours News.

“The first effect was flooding in the Syracuse area because secondary roads were crossed by rivers and they are currently closed to all traffic.”, Adds the journalist of France Televisions. “Authorities are asking individuals to stay home while waiting for the event to move south of the Mediterranean. It is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning. [samedi 30 octobre, ndlr]. It’s time to dump her and move on. “, Concludes Alban Mikoshi.