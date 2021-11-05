A UK hospital employee has pleaded guilty to two murders and dozens of autopsy sexual assaults

Expressions that are cool on the back. This is unheard of in the history of the British judiciary. A British electrician confessed to the murder of two young women and dozens of autopsies on Thursday Mortuaries.

Arrested in late 2020 after DNA allowed progress, David Fuller, 67, who worked as an electrician at several hospitals, admitted in his trial Thursday that Kendall (South-Is) murdered two young women aged 20 and 25 in 1987. ) He is then accused of raping them.

Prior to the trial, he pleaded guilty to 51 other offenses, including 44 autopsy attacks, but investigators estimate at least 99 victims, 78 of whom have been identified. Among the victims were three minors and several women over the age of 85.

If he is not arrested he will strike even harder

A search of his home turned up hard drives, “revealing evidence of more sexual offenses than any UK court has ever seen,” the CPS, the UK’s attorney’s office, said in a statement.

“Between 2008 and 2020, Fuller filmed and photographed the sexual abuse of dozens of women and girls in two mortuaries at Dunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent,” he said.

Libby Clark of the CPS said the charges against him were “unprecedented in the history of the British judiciary” and hoped he would be hit harder if he was not arrested. Health Minister Sajid Javed said he was “shocked by the untoldness” of the facts and called for a review of the morgue and autopsy procedures and the current law.