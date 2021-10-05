The first descriptions of the global resistor were published

7-hour global blockade, costing $ 6 billion … The giant blockade for Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram is now over by Tuesday morning.

California’s giant Facebook’s social networks and newsletter were inaccessible to an area Monday before returning to normal by midnight Monday. A new setback for Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

Nasdaq’s heavyweight, Facebook, fell 4.89% to $ 326.23, accumulating backlash between the group’s allegations of a whistleblower and affecting access to its networks and a major failure to send messages to its millions of users. Since its peak in early September, the stock has lost 15%. With his share fall, group boss Mark Zuckerberg, 37, lost more than $ 6 billion in just a few hours, reducing his fortune to $ 121.6 billion, Bloomberg figures. Its losses have reached $ 15 billion since mid-September.

The technical incident was “the most significant failure ever seen” Downtector, Lists user reports. “Billions of users have been affected,” the site said.

In a statement released overnight from the router Monday through Tuesday, the biggest blackout was caused by a “misconfiguration of routers” that “coordinates traffic between servers”.

The panel explains that the technological breakdown had “layered effects” that “affected many of the tools and systems we use locally on a daily basis, complicating our efforts to diagnose and fix the problem”.

Facebook is already in turmoil

“This morning, Facebook removed the card that allows computers around the world to find their various addresses online,” cybersecurity expert Brian Krebs summed up in his blog.

“People and businesses around the world rely on us to stay together,” the panel noted, which has so far been quiet about the exceptional incident. “We apologize for the inconvenience,” Facebook added, adding that billions of people are likely, according to various cybersecurity experts.

This failure falls very badly on Mark Zuckerberg’s company, which is going through one of the worst crises in its reputation. In question, the former engineer, Francis Hogan, accused the group of choosing “profit over safety” for its users, in an interview aired on the CBS channel on Sunday. His revelations gave new impetus to many critics of Facebook, whose four sites are used by about 3.5 billion people every month.

