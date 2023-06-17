A United plane touchdown with a Delta plane at Boston Logan Airport

Two planes at Boston’s Logan Airport communicated with each other Friday afternoon, causing emergency vehicles to swarm a part of the airport overlooking the Seaport. A United spokesperson said that the wing of a United plane cut off the tail of another plane, and a family on the United flight was watching the two planes come a little too close for relief. Their children pulled out their mobile phones and started rolling as soon as the impact occurred. The video shows the United plane moving at a slow speed when the wing of the United flight cut off the tail of a Delta plane, and the family said they felt the planes crashing into each other, saying it was a little scary. the other.” Fredrickson said they sat on the set for about an hour after the incident while the other people around them also photographed. Max 9, was scheduled to leave Boston for Newark Airport Friday afternoon before it came into contact with a parked Delta Airbus A321. The accident occurred in a waiting area for planes adjacent to the Hyatt hotel. The statement from United said passengers on its plane were waiting to depart for Detroit. Video Below: Passenger Witness Planes Colliding at Logan Airport “While no injuries have been reported to our customers or cabin crew on Delta Flight 1657, the aircraft came into contact with another aircraft while awaiting clearance to take off from Logan Airport,” a Delta spokesperson said. “Delta teams are working to get customers to their final destinations tonight, and we apologize for the delay.” United said there are 128 customers on board. No injuries were reported.

“We were driving across the tarmac and I saw this other plane stationary and we were driving it and it crashed into the other plane,” Daniel Fredrickson said. “I knew it was going to happen. So I caught it on video.”

