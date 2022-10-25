Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown split from Kanye West’s Donda Sports after rapper’s anti-Semitic comments

Editor’s Note: The following article contains offensive language and opinions that may be disturbing to some readers.

Aaron Donald On Tuesday, he announced that he is leaving Kanye West’s Donda Sports in the wake of the rapper’s anti-Semitic comments.

The Los Angeles Rams The All-Pro announced his decision on Twitter. after a minute, Boston Celtics straight ahead Jaylyn Brown He similarly announced his departure from Donda Sports, a day after he announced it He was stuck with West Sports Agency.

Donald cited West’s “show of hate and anti-Semitism” as the motivation for his decision.

“The recent comments and displays of hate and anti-Semitism are exactly the opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children,” Donald wrote. “We find them irresponsible and going against everything we believe in as a family.”

Jaylene Brown: I’m sorry

Meanwhile, Brown has retracted his decision to remain biased with Donda Sports while writing that he has reversed his decision over the past 24 hours. He also apologized after previously stating that the West needed help and “unconditional love” in Interview with the Boston Globe.

“I have been able to reflect and understand better how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my position against insensitive public statements and actions,” Brown wrote. “So I apologize.

“And in this, I strive to be as clear as possible. I have always been, and always will be, to stand strong against any anti-Semitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and repressive rhetoric of any kind.”

More fallout from West’s comments

Donald and Brown’s decisions come on the heels of several prominent business partners who cut ties with the West after West made anti-Semitic comments across multiple media platforms. his agency, Creative Artists Agency broke up with him on Monday. Vogue previously announced that She has no intention of working with him again. Balenciaga, his longest-running fashion partner, Cut the relationships with the West.

Tuesday, Adidas has separated from the West Center pressure surge Let’s do it. Adidas has produced the high-end Yeezy sneaker collection from West. West had earlier challenged the company to abandon him for saying “anti-Semitic things”.

“The thing about being Adidas is, I can literally say anti-Semitic words and they can’t leave me,” West said In a podcast appearance. “I can say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can’t leave me. Now what?”

Donald and Brown’s comments came after Adidas’ decision. Donda Sports represented them in commercial and marketing interests separate from their primary representation. previously, LeBron James “The Store” refused to publish an episode With West while citing the rapper’s “hate speech”.

Twitter closed West’s account earlier in October after he tweeted that It was a “death con 3 on the Jewish people”. He also removed the offensive tweet. Instagram has already closed his account For separate statements demeaning the Jewish people. The West repeated metaphors and conspiracy theories For other media that have appeared since then.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday That hate group gathered in Los Angeles to support West. According to the report, the group paid a Nazi salute behind a banner hung over Interstate 405 that read “I was right about the Jews.”