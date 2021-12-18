According to Italian media, a 1-year-old boy crossed the Mediterranean alone

The story is not believable. Italian media reported on Saturday (December 18) that a helpless one-year-old child, who had been sent by his parents to try to cross the Mediterranean dangerously, had arrived safely on the island of Lampedusa. According to the newspaper, a boat that arrived on the Sicilian island on Friday was found by a child rescue team of about 70 men who were said to be only 1 year old in the middle. Republic.

The newspaper says about 500 migrants have made seven separate landings on the small island in the past two days. “Before he learned to walk he crossed the Mediterranean and he carried the waves alone.”, Added the newspaper pointing to the child “Too young to reveal his name and history”. Other immigrants did not know the child’s identity, but begged them to keep him safe when his parents crossed, perhaps because they could not climb with him, the daily says.

The number of migrants seeking to reach Europe via the Mediterranean from Libya or Tunisia has increased sharply compared to previous years. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), about 1,340 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean since the beginning of this year.