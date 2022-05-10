Deputies in the Orange County sheriff’s office responded to a shooting just after 1 a.m. ET on Monday, finding Payne, 31, shot.

The gunman, later identified by police as Lawrence Doriti, remained at the scene and was taken to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by homicide investigators.

Doriti was arrested under a warrant for first-degree murder and transferred to the Orange County Jail, according to the statement. It is not clear if he has a registered attorney at this time, and the motive for the shooting is not known.

Payne was notable as he played four seasons for the Michigan State Center Spartans, with his team twice winning the Big Ten Conference Championship.

He was drafted into the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks and played four seasons in the NBA with the Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic. He continued to play internationally, including in China, Greece, France, Turkey and Lithuania, according to a press release from Michigan State’s men’s basketball program. “I am shocked by the tragic news of Adrian Payne’s passing,” said Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izu. statment. “Our prayers are with his family, colleagues and loved ones,” he said. “Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and person. He came to Michigan State with a lot of raw talent and put in the work to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player. Ezo added that Spartans fans will remember Pine for his “good heart” and friendship with Lacey Holdsworth, an eight-year-old who developed neuroblastoma in 2012 before her death in 2014. See also 2022 NBA Playoffs - LeBron, Kevin Love & More React to Thrilling Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics Game 1 “Today is a difficult and sad day for the Spartan basketball family. After graduation, Adrian returned regularly to East Lansing,” Izu added. “By doing so, he has developed and strengthened relationships with players of all ages. I have heard from many of these players today, every one suffers from heartbreak, and every one has fond memories of Adrian,” he said.

