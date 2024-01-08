After the launch of the Vulcan rocket, the American lunar lander encounters problems

Founded in 2006, United Launch Alliance was for nine years the only company approved by the U.S. government to send national security payloads into orbit. So far, it has used two vehicles: the Delta 4, developed by Boeing, which will complete its final flight later this year, and the Atlas 5, developed by Lockheed Martin, which is also scheduled to retire in a few years.

Seventeen Atlas 5 launches remain, but the rocket uses Russian-made engines, which have become politically untenable as tensions between Russia and the United States rise. That prompted ULA to begin developing the Vulcan rocket, which replaces the capabilities of both rockets at a lower cost, United Launch Alliance officials said.

“What is unique about Vulcan, and what we originally set out to do, is to provide a rocket that has all the capabilities of Atlas and Delta in one system,” said Mark Beeler, ULA's vice president in charge of Vulcan development. “Because we have this ability to modify, their configuration can be tailored to suit the specific mission.”

Vulcan can be configured in several ways. The primary booster stage, the main body of the rocket, is powered by two BE-4 engines manufactured by Blue Origin. The engines, which emit a deep blue flame from the combustion of methane fuel, will also be used in Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket.

Up to six solid rocket fuel boosters can be attached to the side of the core to increase the amount of mass it can lift into orbit. The nose cone comes in two dimensions – a standard 51-foot size, and a longer 70-foot size for larger payloads.