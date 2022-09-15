September 16, 2022

Rocket Lab launched its 30th Electron rocket into space

Cheryl Riley September 15, 2022 2 min read

The Rocket Lab’s 30th Electron rocket sent a flying radar satellite into Earth’s orbit on Thursday (September 15).

The Electron The booster took off from New Zealand’s Rocket Lab site on the North Island’s Mahia peninsula on Thursday at 4:38 p.m. EDT (2038 GMT, or 8:38 a.m. local time on Friday, September 16).

