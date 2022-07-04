Air travelers face delays and cancellations on July 4th weekend

Flight passengers across the United States faced widespread flight cancellations and delays this weekend, due to booming travel demand coupled with a widespread staff shortage.

From Friday to Sunday, airlines flying in, into or out of the United States canceled more than 1,400 flights, according to the FlightAware, A flight-tracking site, stranded and angry some passengers heading for their long-awaited summer vacations. In addition, more than 14,000 flights were postponed over the weekend, according to the site’s data.

Some airlines appear to be struggling to deal with passenger volumes that have approached or in some cases exceeded pandemic levels. The Transportation Safety Administration on Friday screened more passengers — 2.49 million people More than any other day this year. This exceeded the 2.18 passengers who were screened on July 1, 2019 before the outbreak of the pandemic.