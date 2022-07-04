Walmart, UPS, Costco, Target and more

Recommendations are selected independently by the review editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
It’s the Fourth of July, which means fireworks, barbecues, and bonfires—and incredible sales and deals. While many of them are online, if you’re looking to do some shopping in person, you’ll find it easy to do, whether you want to browse for new clothes or need to run out and get more marshmallow sticks.
Get deals and shopping tips delivered straight to your phone. Subscribe to text message alerts From the experts at Review.
Fortunately, most major department stores and retailers are open today, with some simply cutting their hours lower than usual – think 6pm instead of 9pm, so if in-store shopping is on your agenda this Independence Day, check From the list of retailers below, which includes major chains like Home Depot, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Macy’s.
►Related: Are banks open on July 4th? Post offices? Here’s what’s open and closed on Monday
►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12
Stores open on July 4th 2022
July 4, 2022: Shopping Guide
Best 4th of July Deals You Can Shop Today
- Thermapen ONE Kitchen Thermometer at ThermoWorks for $78.75 (save $26.25)
- Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle at Amazon for $80 (Save $19.95)
- Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon for $179.99 (Save $69.01)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum on Amazon for $179.99 (Save $120)
- Bonfire Fire Pit at Solo Stove for $219.99 (Save $180)
- Hisense 50-Inch A6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at Best Buy for $289.99 (Save $210)
- HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids in HexClad for $599.99 (Save $399.01)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ at Amazon for $699.98 (save $330)
- Leesa Original Hybrid Queen Mattress in Leesa for $1,299 (save $200)
- LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $1,596.99 (Save $903)
There is a lot where this came from.Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get all the reviews, expert tips, deals, and more.
Product experts at reviewed Covering all your shopping needs. Follow Reviewed on FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the InstagramAnd the tik tok or Flipboard For the latest deals, product reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Air travelers face delays and cancellations on July 4th weekend
On the record 4th of July travel weekend, thousands of flights were delayed and canceled
3D printing goes beyond its innovative roots