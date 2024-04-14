April 14, 2024

Airspace closures across the Middle East have diverted flights as Iran launches a drone attack on Israel

Frank Tomlinson April 14, 2024 2 min read

Flightradar24 over the Middle East on April 14, 2024 after Iran launched drone strikes toward Israel.

Source: Flight Radar 24

A closure of airspace across the Middle East led to the suspension and diversion of flights on Saturday after Iran launched drones toward Israel.

United Airlines, which resumed services to Tel Aviv early last month after suspending its Israeli flights following Hamas attacks in October, canceled its flight from Newark to Tel Aviv on Saturday after Israel closed its airspace. Jordan and Iraq also closed their airspace, according to the state-owned Jordanian news agency Al-Mamlaka.

