Airspace closures across the Middle East have diverted flights as Iran launches a drone attack on Israel

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will make decisions about upcoming flights with an eye toward the safety of our customers and crews,” United said in a statement. The airline is the only American airline that has resumed its services to Israel since October. Delta was scheduled to resume flights to Tel Aviv in June. 7. American Airlines has not resumed services to Israel.

United also canceled its flight from Washington Dulles International Airport to Amman, Jordan, on Saturday evening “due to unrest in the Middle East.” United also canceled its flight from Newark to Dubai on Sunday.

It is not clear when flights will resume.

Some flights avoided large areas of Middle Eastern airspace, and reroutings delayed some planes. Swiss International Airlines said.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said several flights bound for Tel Aviv and Amman were diverted on Saturday.

Airlines also canceled service scheduled for Sunday. The Israeli airline El Al canceled more than 20 flights on Sunday. Two El Al flights bound for Israel were diverted from Thailand to Bangkok. The transport company asked passengers not to come to the airport until they are notified.

Emirates Airlines canceled its scheduled flight between Dubai and Amman on Sunday. Air France service in Israel was canceled on Sunday, British Airways canceled two flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday and canceled a flight to Amman. Lufthansa also canceled its services to Israel.