Statement from President Joe Biden regarding Iranian attacks against the State of Israel

Earlier today, Iran – and its proxies operating from Yemen, Syria and Iraq – launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms.

At my direction, and in order to support Israel's defense, the US military has transferred ballistic missile defense aircraft and destroyers to the area over the past week. Thanks to these deployments and the exceptional skill of our soldiers, we have helped Israel shoot down almost all incoming drones and missiles.

I just spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America's firm commitment to Israel's security. She told him that Israel had demonstrated an impressive ability to defend against and defeat unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its adversaries that they could not effectively threaten Israel's security.

Tomorrow, I will meet with my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a unified diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack. My team will interact with their counterparts across the region. We will remain in close contact with Israel's leaders. Although we have not witnessed attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect our people.

