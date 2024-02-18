Alexei Navalny latest news: Putin 'believes he is untouchable' as body still missing

Moscow police arrest people at Navalny's memorial service

Vladimir Putin believes he is “untouchable” after years of an iron grip on Russia, the wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza said, and accused the autocrat of killing Alexei Navalny.

Speaking to the BBC, Evgenia Kara-Murza said: “All this impunity that has continued for decades has led to… [Putin] To believe that he is somehow untouchable.

She added that Putin remaining in power would mean “more warmongering” in Ukraine.

Earlier, Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for Putin to be tried in a special court over Navalny's death.

said Russian ecologist Yevgenia Chirikova The Independent She plans to increase her support for the Ukrainian military in honor of her friend Mr Navalny.

This comes as the Russian opposition figure's team accused the authorities of deliberately hiding his body to “hide the traces” of what they claim was an apparent act of murder.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, told the BBC: “They are trying to hide the traces, that is why they are not handing over the body to his family, that is why they are hiding it from them.”