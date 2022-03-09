Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split and $10 billion buyback plan

font size





Amazon shares rose more than 6% on the news in post-closing trading. Bloomberg











Amazon

.

com shares are moving sharply in after-hours trading after the e-commerce and cloud computing giant announced a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded share buyback program.

While stock splits do not mathematically create any value for the owners — they are the financial equivalent of cutting the pie into smaller pieces — retail investors tend to like it, and split advertising often drives prices up in the short term. In fact, shares of Amazon (stock symbol: AMZN) were up nearly 7% on the news, at $2,978.