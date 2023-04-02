Amtrak Keystone service outage
due to downed power lines
Amtrak Keystone Service Disrupted Statement from Amtrak: As of 7:58 a.m. ET, all Keystone services operating between Philadelphia and Harrisburg have been temporarily suspended due to downed overhead wires west of Philadelphia. On top of both power lines and wires, crews are clearing the area and restoring power, and all services are running between New York and Philadelphia, according to Amtrak.
Amtrak Keystone service has gone down.
Statement from Amtrak:
As of 7:58 a.m. ET, all Keystone services operating between Philadelphia and Harrisburg have been temporarily suspended due to overhead wires being downed west of Philadelphia.
The wires were brought down due to a large tree placed over both the power lines and the wires.
Crews work to clear the area and restore power.
All services operate between New York and Philadelphia, according to Amtrak.
