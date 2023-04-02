Amtrak Keystone service outage

Amtrak Keystone Service Disrupted Statement from Amtrak: As of 7:58 a.m. ET, all Keystone services operating between Philadelphia and Harrisburg have been temporarily suspended due to downed overhead wires west of Philadelphia. On top of both power lines and wires, crews are clearing the area and restoring power, and all services are running between New York and Philadelphia, according to Amtrak.

