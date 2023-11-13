Amtrak service on the New York City-Albany line was disrupted for a second day

November 13, 2023

Amtrak train service on the line between New York City and Albany remained disrupted for a second day Monday morning after structural problems were discovered in a parking garage above its tracks in midtown Manhattan.

Amtrak suspended service for the first time between Penn Station in New York and Croton-Harmon Station in Westchester on Sunday, due to problems at the garage on 51st Street between 10th and 11th Avenues.

Building inspectors found structural problems throughout the garage, including exposed rebar and cracks and holes in the concrete, according to the city Department of Buildings. The garage is attached to a 38-story apartment building on 10th Avenue known as Hudsonview Terrace.

An Amtrak spokesman said Monday that there was no estimate yet on when service would be restored and that it would depend on the condition of the privately owned garage. The Department of Buildings issued a partial evacuation order for the garage.

On Monday morning, there was yellow caution tape blocking the entrance to the garage. One sign said it had been closed for repairs since Friday. The phone number of the owners was not answered.

New York City engineers had the garage evaluated by Mayor Eric Adams He said Sunday“To ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians.”

Northern metro trains Keep running Monday between Grand Central Station and Croton-Harmon, and Amtrak tickets on that line were honored.

