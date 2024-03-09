March 9, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Anti-Israel demonstrators vandalize a painting of Balfour, who supported the creation of the Jewish state

Anti-Israel demonstrators vandalize a painting of Balfour, who supported the creation of the Jewish state

Frank Tomlinson March 9, 2024 2 min read

world News

The war between Israel and Hamas

by Nikki Mascully Rorty

published
March 8, 2024, 11:39 PM ET

An anti-Israel protester tore down and painted a 1914 painting of a British politician who played a key role in creating the Jewish state on Friday.

The Palestine Action Organization proudly boasts that one of its activists “destroyed” Philip Alexius de Laszlo’s historic painting of Lord Arthur James Balfour inside Trinity College, Cambridge University.

In 1917, Balfour pledged to support “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people,” which eventually led to the creation of Israel in 1948.

He abandoned the homeland of the Palestinians, a land that he had no right to give up. Palestine Action said on its website.

The Palestinian Action Organization proudly boasts that one of its activists “destroyed” Philip Alexius de Laszlo’s landmark painting of Arthur James Balfour inside Trinity College, Cambridge University. pal_action/Instagram

The organization added that this courageous act, Which was captured in a video shared on InstagramIt is intended to symbolize “the bloodshed of the Palestinian people since the Balfour Declaration of 1917” and the conflict that followed Hamas' surprise October 7 attack on Israel.

The deadly attack killed 1,200 Israelis and led to the kidnapping of 240 others, while 30,000 Gazans were killed during the Israeli response, according to health officials allied with Hamas.

“Trinity College regrets the damage caused to the image of Arthur James Balfour during its public opening hours.” A spokesperson told the Cambridge Independent.

“Police have been notified. Support is available to any member of the college community affected.”

The organization added that this defiant act, which was filmed in a video clip it shared on Instagram, aims to symbolize “the bloodshed of the Palestinian people since the issuance of the Balfour Declaration in 1917.” pal_action/Instagram

Cambridgeshire Police said it had received an online report of “criminal damage” to the artwork and officers were investigating.

See also  Gouryeong Village, South Korea: 500 people evacuated as a massive fire ripped through one of Seoul's last slums

“No arrests have been made at this stage.” She added.

Load more…




https://nypost.com/2024/03/08/world-news/anti-israel-protester-vandalizes-painting-of-balfour-who-backed-creation-of-jewish-state/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site %20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

5 people were killed and 10 others were injured after the failure of an airdrop parachute to open for aid in Gaza

March 9, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Activists distort the image of Balfour, who supported the Jewish homeland

March 8, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

What is the month of Ramadan and how do Muslims celebrate the holy Islamic month?

March 8, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Barbara Corcoran says Kylie and Travis need to be realistic about the mansion's problems

March 9, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Uncovering Quantum Gravity – Scientists crack the cosmic code that puzzled Einstein

March 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hopes to get Baker Mayfield back: 'He's an elite quarterback'

March 9, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Anti-Israel demonstrators vandalize a painting of Balfour, who supported the creation of the Jewish state

March 9, 2024 Frank Tomlinson