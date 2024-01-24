AP receives first Oscar nomination for documentary '20 Days in Mariupol': How to watch

New York (AFP) – “20 days in Mariupol” Mstislav Chernov's harrowing film about the besieged Ukrainian city and the international journalists who remained there after the Russian invasion has been nominated for best documentary. At the Oscars ceremony, Handing The Associated Press the first Oscar nomination in the history of the 178-year-old news organization.

The movie, Co-production “Frontline” was filmed between the AP and PBS during the first three weeks of the war in Ukraine, in early 2022. Chernov, Ukrainian journalist and director. I arrived in Mariupol one hour before Russia started the bombing Coastal city. With him were photographer Yevgeny Maloletka and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko.

the The photos and stories they captured – The death of a 4-year-old girl, freshly dug mass graves, and the bombing of a maternity hospital – have been relentlessly documented. Grim, relentless realities From the unfolding siege.

“Despite extremely difficult and deeply personal circumstances, AP's Mariupol team provided the world with an essential window into the Russia-Ukraine war as it began to unfold,” Julie Pace, AP's senior vice president and executive editor, said in a statement. “That the Academy chose to recognize '20 Days in Mariupol' is a testament to the power of eyewitness journalism and the courage of journalists on the ground. We are very proud of Mstislav Chernov, Evgeny Maloletka, Vasilisa Stepanenko, and the entire 20 Days in Mariupol team.”

Chernov, Maloletka, Stepanenko and Laurie Hinnant worked last year He won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service It was featured prominently in the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking news photography. since Sundance Film Festival Premiere From 20 Days in Mariupol a year ago, Chernov's film is now available to watch for free in North America on Youtube,TV program And other streaming services – has been hailed as one of The most important feature films Of the year. It was also nominated by the BAFTAs, the Producers Guild and the Directors Guild for Best Documentary Feature The academy is also on the shortlist For best international film.

“20 Days in Mariupol” director and Associated Press journalist Mstislav Chernov has joined the AP Sundance studio for 2023. Watch the full interview, in which he talks about the origins of the Ukraine war documentary, audience reaction and his plans to continue covering the war.

while, War in Ukraine He's approaching the two-year mark. Fighting takes place during the winter along a front line 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) long. In recent months, Russian air attacks have increased A sharp increase in civilian casualties.

The war in Ukraine and other conflicts, incl The war between Israel and Hamas, It was especially dangerous for journalists. In December, the International Federation of Journalists said 94 journalists killed Around the world in 2023, nearly 400 people will be imprisoned.

in “20 days in Mariupol” Chernov, Malolitka and Stepanenko are challenged not only by the artillery shells falling around them but also by the Russian siege of the city. Water, food supplies, and most importantly, the Internet have been cut off since the days of Mariupol after the invasion. Journalists had to search for places to send their messages from, sending minutes of hours of footage.

the Other candidates For the documentary films: “Four Daughters”, “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”, “Eternal memory” And “to kill the tiger.”

With the proliferation of documentary filmmaking in recent years, news organizations have played prominent roles in Oscar-nominated documentaries. Last year, CNN Films won its first Oscar for the Alexei Navalny documentary “Navalny.” In 2022, The New York Times received its first Academy Award for short documentary “Queen of Basketball.” Last year, four New Yorker short films received four Academy Award nominations.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is on March 10.

