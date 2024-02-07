Apple Vision Pro review: The first speaker lacks polish and purpose

About 17 years ago, Steve Jobs took the stage at a San Francisco convention center and said he would introduce three products: an iPod, a phone, and an Internet browser.

“These are not three separate devices,” he said. “This is one device, and we call it the iPhone.”

At $500, my first iPhone was relatively expensive, but I was eager to ditch my humble Motorola phone and splurge. There were drawbacks – including slow cellular internet speeds. But the iPhone delivered on its promises.

Over the past week, I've had a very different experience with a new first-generation product from Apple: the Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset that looks like a pair of ski goggles. The $3,500 wearable computer, released Friday, uses cameras so you can see the outside world while running apps and videos.