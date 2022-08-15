MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi motherboard listed online for more than 550 euros, PRO X670-P WiFi for more than 350 euros

It’s not just AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPUs Shown in Online Listings But MSI’s X670 motherboards have also been listed by several Italian retailers.

MPG X670E Carbon WiFi and Pro X670-P WiFi Motherboards from MSI Listed by Italian Retailers

There are several Italian retailers that have listed the two motherboards as discovered by Twitter Leaker, Momomo. Three Italian retailers including Eurotronic, TekWorld and City Web Shop have motherboards listed but keep in mind again, these are preliminary listings with early pricing which does not reflect final MSRPs. Prices also include VAT + 22% for areas of the Italian market, so that counts as well.

With that said, the MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi is a high-end offering that starts at €562.19 and runs up to €640.15 while the Pro X670-P WiFi motherboard starts at €374.35 and goes up to €416.50. Here is the full price list along with links for retailers:

These are certainly significantly higher prices than the X570’s predecessors and are also more expensive than the Z690’s offerings of the same level. We hope to get decent prices at launch, but a 22 percent value-added tax still applies in the European region.

MSI X670 Motherboard ‘Raw’ pricing (Credits: Harukaze5719)

motherboard name With +22% VAT Without VAT From EUR to USD (without VAT) MPG X670E Carbon WiFi 562.19 euros €460.81 $474.64 USD MPG X670E Carbon WiFi 625.50 € 512.70 € $528.09 USD MPG X670E Carbon WiFi 640.15 € €524.71 $540.45 USD PRO X670-P WiFI Device €374.35 €306.84 $316.05 USD PRO X670-P WiFI Device 416.50 € 341.39 € $351.64 PRO X670-P WiFI Device 426.27 € 349.40 € 359.88 USD

MSI MPG X670E Carbon WIFI Motherboard – Integrated Board with Advanced I/O

MSI also gave the Treatment X670E to its next treatment carbon wifi Motherboard. This means we’ll get the same PCIe Gen 5 support for storage and graphics on this motherboard as well. Included features include:

Radiator extender with heat pipe

18 + 2 phases / 90 amp power phases

Lightning Gen 5 slot and M.2 . support

M.2 Screwless Armor

2.5G LAN & WIFI 6E Built-in

USB Type-C supports up to DP 2.0

MSI PRO X670-P WIFI – Step into the X670 Chip with Quality Features!

Finally, we have a file MSI Pro X670-P WIFI which combines stable functions and high quality assembly. Now one of the things MSI has told me is that the X670E motherboards will come with a 10-layer PCB design while the X670 motherboards will come with up to 8 layers of PCBs. We know that X670E motherboards need increased server-quality PCB layers to maintain the integrity of the Gen 5.0 signal for both GPUs and discrete storage. Since the X670 motherboard doesn’t have to offer support for both dGPU and M.2 Gen 5, it can ditch 8 layers which is still a high-end PCB design. The main features of the motherboard include:

Extended Cooling Unit Design

14 + 2 phases / 80A phases SPS

1x Double-sided M.2 Shield Frozr

2.5G LAN & WIFI 6E Built-in

USB Type-C supports up to DP 2.0

MSI X670E & X670 Motherboard Specifications

motherboard name MSI MEG X670E GODLIKE MSI MEG X670E ACE MSI MPG X670E Carbon MSI PRO X670E-P WiFi Slices X670E X670E X670E X670E form factor E-ATX E-ATX ATX ATX PCB color black black black black PCB Layers 10 layers 10 layers 8 layers 8 layers motherboard color Black + White + Gold black + gold black black + white VRM design 24 + 2 + 1 (105 A) 22 + 2 + 1 (90 amps) 18 + 2 + 1 (90 amps) 14 + 2 + 1 (80 amps) VRM Cooling Unit Corrugated Fin / Cross Heating Tube / MOSFET Backboard Stacked Fin Array / Direct Touch Heat Pipe / MOSFET Baseplate Radiator Extender with Heatpipe heatsink extension PWM control to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on phases of strength to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on Power Delivery (CPU) 8 + 8 8 + 8 8 + 8 8 + 8 Memory DIMMs 4 DDR5 DIMM 4 DDR5 DIMM 4 DDR5 DIMM 4 DDR5 DIMM Memory support DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5 – **** (EXPO) DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5 – **** (EXPO) DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5 – **** (EXPO) DDR5-5600 (JEDEC)

DDR5 – **** (EXPO) Memory capacity 128 GB (maximum) 128 GB (maximum) 128 GB (maximum) 128 GB (maximum) PCIe Gen 5.0 slots 3 (x8 / x4 / x4) 3 (x8 / x4 / x4) 2 (x16 / x8) PCIe Gen 4.0 / 3.0 . slots 1 (x 16) 1 (x 16) 3 (x8 / x4 / x4) / 1 (x1) M.2 Gen 5.0 . slots 1 1 2 1 M.2 Gen 4.0 slots 3 3 2 3 M.2 . Heatsinks M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks SATA III . ports 8 6 6 6 WiFi capabilities Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E LAN capabilities 1 x 10 Gigabit (Marvell AQtion)

1 x 2.5 Gigabit (Intel I225V) 1 x 10 Gigabit (Marvell AQtion) 1 x 2.5 Gigabit (Realtek 8125B) 1 x 2.5 Gigabit (Realtek 8125B) USB 4.0 . ports USB 3.2 . ports 15th 17 13 13 USB 3.1 / 3.0 / 2.0 ports 4 4 6 4 RGB Sync MSI Mystic Lite MSI Mystic Lite MSI Mystic Lite MSI Mystic Lite price to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on

For full details of all AMD X670E & X670 motherboards, You can see the full feature report and specifications for all AM5 motherboards revealed so far here.