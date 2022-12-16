Guerrilla says Horizon PS5 multiplayer is in the works

picture : Guerrilla Games / Sony

While a horizon Feeling like multiplayer was inevitable, Guerrilla Games finally made the official news on Friday with a new job posting. Sony Khalaf Studio Open world RPG series He wants to take post-apocalyptic robot fighting online with an upcoming project featuring new characters and a different art style.

A new internal team is developing a separate online project set in horizonUniverse,” Guerrilla Games wrote on Twitter. Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds horizon together.” So don’t expect to collaborate with A Louie and her other friends this time.

Job listings for the new game include character, quest, and combat designers, as well as “stylized” world artists and animators. From the descriptions, it looks like what you would expect from the creators Horizon Zero Dawn And the Forbidden West, but with a multiplayer twist. Meanwhile, signs of a new art direction may point to a different set of visual trade-offs from a studio that has traditionally been at the forefront of visual fidelity, in order to accommodate the new co-op gameplay.

Guerrilla also states that he’s still working on a new single player version of the game horizon series, in addition to the PSVR2 spin-off, The horizon call from the mountainAnd the Forbidden West DLC, Burning beachesthe latter two are both due in early 2023. There are also job listings for an outside project, though it’s not clear what exactly.

rumors about a horizon A multiplayer project has been around for a while now, including the Report from U.S horizon MMO is licensed to Guild wars NCsoft Publisher. The boost to multiplayer comes as Sony’s other major first-party franchises have made the leap to the internet, including Ghost of Tsushima‘s Co-op raid updateAnd the next Multiplayer only We delay spin off.

After its $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie, which succeeded in shooting by MMO Destiny 2 It has become one of the gold standards in live service games, Sony has revealed plans to release more A dozen other live service games by 2025. If the past few years are any indication, not all of them will be successful, and few, if any, will reach levels Apex LegendsAnd the Genshin effect, and other recent hit songs. With the growing majority of all game companies’ revenue coming from microtransactions and other “recurring gamer spending,” it’s easy to see why Sony would try.