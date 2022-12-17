Virtual reality pioneer John Carmack leaves for dead

John Carmacka pioneer of virtual reality technology, has left Meta after more than eight years at the company, according to an internal publication reviewed by The New York Times.

In the post written by Mr. Carmack, 52, the technologist criticized his employer. He said that Meta, which is in the midst of transitioning from a social networking company to one focused on an immersive metaverse, was operating “at half efficiency” and had “a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we’re always sabotaging and squandering effort”.

“It’s been a struggle for me,” Mr. Carmack wrote in the post to an internal forum this week. “I have a voice on the highest levels here, so I feel like I should be able to move things along, but I’m clearly not convincing enough.”

As the former CTO of Oculus, the virtual reality company Bought Facebook for $2 billion In 2014, Mr. Carmack was one of the most influential voices in the development of virtual reality headsets. He stayed with Facebook after CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided to turn the company around last year to focus on the metaverse and rebrand Facebook as Meta.