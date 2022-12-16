December 16, 2022

Ubuntu 23.04 Dev Builds now look more attractive…

Len Houle December 16, 2022 2 min read

No lie, latest daily builds of Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” look like Many More amazing than usual.

For what I think is the first time, the Ubuntu developers have decided to ship a custom desktop wallpaper to be used exclusively in development builds.

Naturally, the new artwork conveys creative alignment with the release codename.

Each new developer release of Ubuntu typically uses its predecessor’s artwork for the greater part of its development cycle. It just acquires its own custom wallpaper near freezing the UI. Not so with Lunar crayfishthe next short-term release of Ubuntu that is earmarked for release in April 2023.

“Lunar Lobster” Development Background

Longtime readers may remember that I breathed a little hard during a set of Jellyfish wallpapers created by AI It was shared on social media earlier this year. These designers have been ingeniously extracted from the mind of the machine by Simon Butcher.

Well, Simon has done it again. This time, he loaded the words “lunar” and “lobster” into the computer’s creative consciousness, then proceeded to carefully sculpt and polish the output until it looked like something truly special.

And the minor:

Photo: Simon Butcher

Nice clawSome, right?

The wallpaper colors are perfect. Purple is indeed synonymous with Ubuntu, but also with space (hence the moons and stars). It works fine. I also dig the lobster shape. It’s layered in a way that makes it look like it’s made out of card or paper – good DIY construction cues in a development version way.

It will be the new background Available as an update to me ubuntu-wallpapers The package builds in Ubuntu 23.04 are done daily for the next few days, so if you’re riding the development wave – brave soul, you are – be ready for change!

if I were Not With Lunar Lobster yet – that is, almost everyone – but you don’t want to be left out of the fun, you can download this wallpaper from Launchpad using the link above. Extract the full Ubuntu wallpapers archive, catch the crab (file name: warty-final-ubuntu.png) in 4K quality to use as you wish.

Let me know what you think of this mystical-looking marvel, or share your thoughts/experiences with AI-generated art in general, in the cavernous comments hole below.

Thanks Ken

