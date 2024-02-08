Leaked hands-on images of the Google Pixel Fold 2

07 February 2024

Yesterday we heard that the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2 may skip the Tensor G3 chipset in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and go straight to the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, which also means it will only be offered side-by-side. The devices are coming in October, not May like the original Pixel Fold.

Today an image of what is claimed to be a Pixel Fold 2 prototype was leaked by the same source behind yesterday's report, and you can see it below in all its hidden glory.

It's easy to immediately notice two things that are very different with this model. First, the camera bump has a new shape, one that's a far cry from the original eyebrow-like widget on the Pixel Fold. This is odd given that the extended camera island that runs across most, if not all of the back, has become a hallmark of the Pixel line.

Next, the cover display of the Pixel Fold 2 is clearly taller and narrower than its predecessor, which has a very wide form factor — so much so, in fact, that when opened it registers as landscape mode for apps, causing a lot of problems with those who simply refuse to have one. The Pixel Fold 2 appears poised to rectify that by being at least a little taller than it is wide when unfolded, so apps will default back to their portrait orientation.

Although we can't see the internal display, the source of this image says it has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the top right, unlike the OG Pixel Fold which is in the frame. The Pixel Fold 2 is claimed to be “rather thin” but still has a noticeable crease in the display.

Of course this is just one leaked image so the usual notice applies – please treat with caution. If the Pixel Fold 2 actually hits the market only in October, there's plenty of time for us to learn more about it until then.

source