Article 370: No force in the universe can restore Article 370: Modi | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a strong defense of the repeal Article 370 Quoted from supreme courtIn support of his government’s move, he said that there is no force in the universe that can restore the abolished provisions of the constitution constitution He said the legislation heralds a new era of progress in the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, which were previously known for terrorism and are now tourism hubs.
“Post 370, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are changing places, crowded with tourists instead of terrorists. Films are being filmed and shown, while stone throwing has stopped. Kashmiri families welcomed the change. As for those who spread confusion because of their political motives, I want to make clear: No force in this universe can restore Article 370.”
Referring to the recent judgment of the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister said that the Supreme Court has made it clear that there cannot be two constitutions in the country.
“The abrogation of Article 370 was more important for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh than any political agenda. A few family-dominated parties had controlled the region for a long time, but people there wanted to join the growth trend and ensure a secure future for their children,” he said.
For a question about Bharatiya Janata Party Modi, who picked relatively new and little-known leaders as chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, said the leaders have a lot of experience and hard work behind them.
Taking a jibe at those who question the BJP’s choices, he said it is the country’s misfortune that a large section of people who have influenced society are associated with a vulgar and narrow mentality.
He added: “It is not limited to the political field only. This nature bothers us in every field. If a name in any field becomes big with some brands, others will not get attention regardless of their talent and hard work. “A similar thing happens in politics,” he said. “.
Asked if he was concerned about the new attempts being made to unite the Indian bloc, the Prime Minister said that the recent opinion polls in five states were believed to be bipolar between the BJP and the BJP. Congress It was another ploy to hide their actual game plan.
He added: “They (opposition parties) continue to conduct new experiments. They adopted a similar strategy in the polls where they allied and fielded candidates with the aim of splitting the BJP votes….”
Article 370 ruling: Sovereignty divided into two parts of Kashmir, key points of the Supreme Court ruling
