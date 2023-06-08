As Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Cleared His Name description, screenshots, and release date appear on the PlayStation Store price tracker

Like Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Cleared His Name PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC will launch on November 9, according to PlayStation Store price-tracking website listings. seals.

Here is the description of the PlayStation Store:

Clear your past to protect your future

Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and gave up his name in order to protect his family. Now, he is drawn into a conflict by a mysterious figure who is trying to exorcise him from his hiding place.

Under the codename “Joryu,” Kiryu kicks off a gripping action story with bone-crushing combat set in vibrant locations packed with exciting characters and activities.

Ultimate combat with two high impact fighting styles

Dynamically switch between Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in visceral melee combat.

Using Yakuza style, strike fear into enemies by unleashing aggressive moves powered by Kiryu’s unparalleled strength and tendencies.

Or level up in minion style by landing blows with sheer speed and precision, while using an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified cables to electrocute enemies and then send them flying.

Adapt strategically to the situation and make use of both methods to control and destroy hordes of enemies.

Endless entertainment

Whether you’re brawling in a secret castle yard, singing a new karaoke song, enjoying a drink in a live-action cabaret club, or racing in the pocket arena, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences.

The intriguing detective named Akame also provides exciting sub-quests, pitting you into an epic confrontation that unfolds as you explore and enjoy Sotenbori, Yokohama, and the mysterious castle.

