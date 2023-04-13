Asian markets are mostly lower as the Fed warned of recessionary risks from the banking crisis

25 minutes ago

Markets don’t seem to have priced in a potential recession in the US, despite expectations that a recession is on the horizon, according to Alex Wolff, managing director of JPMorgan Private Bank and head of investment strategy in Asia.

Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia,” Wolf explained that while there has been a “long-term call” for a US recession in the second half of 2023, the recent turmoil in the banking sector has “somewhat propelled our expectations.”

In terms of equity, Wolf thinks there’s “potentially some downside to earnings,” and for fixed income, he says that earnings will move “significantly lower” in a recession.

For Asia specifically, he described most of the markets and economies in this region as “highly cyclical,” meaning that if there has been a “widespread cyclical downturn” in the United States, or even a broader recession involving Europe, “historically, [it] It was not positive for Asia.”

– Lim Hwi Ji