Asian markets are stable, and Japan is the best performer in 2023

46 minutes ago

Japan's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.5% in November from the previous month, according to the data Government data Tuesday.

The unemployment rate is also in line with the Reuters poll forecast of 2.5%.

Separately, data from the Bank of Japan showed that the services producer price index rose 2.3% in November.

The producer price index for services was also unchanged from the previous month's reading.

Japan's Nikkei 225, which opened flat on Tuesday, is expected to end the year with gains of more than 27%. The yen traded slightly stronger against the dollar, at around 142 yen.

– Shreyashi Sanyal