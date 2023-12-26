Asian markets are stable, and Japan is the best performer in 2023

46 minutes ago
Japan's unemployment rate remained unchanged in November
Japan's unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.5% in November from the previous month, according to the data Government data Tuesday.
The unemployment rate is also in line with the Reuters poll forecast of 2.5%.
Separately, data from the Bank of Japan showed that the services producer price index rose 2.3% in November.
The producer price index for services was also unchanged from the previous month's reading.
Japan's Nikkei 225, which opened flat on Tuesday, is expected to end the year with gains of more than 27%. The yen traded slightly stronger against the dollar, at around 142 yen.
– Shreyashi Sanyal
CNBC Pro: Analysts love these high-performing stocks and expect them to jump further in 2024
Markets in the US and elsewhere have seen strong performance this year.
The S&P 500 is up about 24% year to date, and the MSCI World Index has jumped about 22%.
There may be more room for investors to remain bullish next year, with the US Federal Reserve signaling three more interest rate cuts in 2024.
CNBC Pro examined the stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 and MSCI World indices so far this year — and analysts have given more upside over the next 12 months.
-Weezin Tan
CNBC Pro: Will Bitcoin rally after a major tech event in April? Here's what history shows
Bitcoin is approaching a major technical event in April 2024 known as the “halving.”
Many investors expect this closely watched event to be a catalyst for price spikes as the cryptocurrency is programmed to reduce the supply of new Bitcoin created and given to miners by 50% approximately every four years.
CNBC Pro's analysis of the data highlights the returns typically expected following Bitcoin halving events.
– Ganesh Rao
