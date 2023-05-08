Asian markets are trading mixed after Wall Street rebounded on Friday

28 minutes ago

A private survey showed that Japan’s service sector expanded at a record pace in April.

Bank au Jibun The Japanese Services PMI was at 55.4, higher than March’s figure of 54.9 and marking the fifth consecutive month in expansion territory.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, while a number below 50 indicates contraction.

Japan’s composite PMI for April – which combines manufacturing and service sector figures – came in unchanged at 52.9.

This marks the fastest pace of growth since June 2022, and the fourth month in a row that the Composite PMI has remained above the 50 mark.

– Lim Hwi Ji