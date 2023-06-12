Asian markets were mixed ahead of the crisis central bank meetings

11 hours ago

Global central bank meetings will be in the spotlight this week, including the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, as well as the European Central Bank.

On Monday, Japan’s producer price index and China’s new yuan loans are scheduled to be released. Consumer confidence in Indonesia, retail sales in Malaysia, industrial production and inflation rates in India will also be published.

Tuesday will be the market holiday in South Korea and Indonesia will publish retail sales for the month of April. The US Consumer Price Index for May will be released as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) convenes on the 13th and 14th.

South Korea’s import and export prices for May will be released on Wednesday along with the unemployment rate. China announces its foreign direct investment for the month of May. New Zealand is due to release current account data for the first quarter.

A slew of economic data will be released from China on Thursday, including industrial production, retail sales, the unemployment rate and house prices for May.

New Zealand will publish its GDP for the first quarter of this year also on Thursday, with Japan’s trade balance for May and machinery orders for April due on the same day as the central bank meeting begins. The Central Bank of the Eurozone will announce its latest interest rate decision overnight.

On Friday, Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports for May will be published and the Bank of Japan will conclude its central bank meeting.

– Jihe Lee