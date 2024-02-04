February 4, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

At least 46 people killed in Chile as wildfires move into densely populated areas: NPR

At least 46 people killed in Chile as wildfires move into densely populated areas: NPR

Frank Tomlinson February 4, 2024 3 min read

A resident flees an encroaching forest fire in Vina del Mar, Chile, on Saturday. Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area in central Chile have killed several people and destroyed hundreds of homes, officials said.

Esteban Felix/AP


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Esteban Felix/AP

A resident flees an encroaching forest fire in Vina del Mar, Chile, on Saturday. Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area in central Chile have killed several people and destroyed hundreds of homes, officials said.

Esteban Felix/AP

VINA DEL MAR, Chile – Severe wildfires burning around a densely populated area in central Chile have killed at least 46 people, Chile's president said Saturday evening, and officials said at least 1,100 homes have been destroyed.

In a nationally televised address, President Gabriel Buric warned that the death toll could worsen as four major fires burned in the Valparaiso region, with firefighters struggling to reach the most vulnerable neighborhoods.

Boric urged Chileans to cooperate with rescue workers.

He added: “If you are asked to evacuate, do not hesitate to do so.” He added, “The fires are advancing rapidly, and the weather conditions have made it difficult to control them. There are high temperatures, strong winds, and low humidity.”

4 ways AI can help tackle climate change, from methane detection to fire prevention

Interior Minister Carolina Toha said earlier Saturday that 92 forest fires were burning in the center and south of the country, where temperatures were unusually high this week.

See also  Coronavirus protests escalated in Guangzhou as China's lockdown anger boiled over

The deadliest fires occurred in the Valparaiso region, where authorities urged thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Meanwhile, in areas far from the fires, residents have been asked to stay home so that fire engines, ambulances and other emergency vehicles can move on the roads more easily.

Two fires near the towns of Quilboy and Villa Alemana have burned at least 8,000 hectares (19,770 acres) since Friday, Toha said. One of the fires was threatening the coastal resort of Viña del Mar, where some neighborhoods suffered severe damage.

Smoke from this year's wildfires has awakened places unaccustomed to its effects. What now?

In Villa Independencia, a hillside neighborhood on the eastern edge of the city, several blocks of homes and businesses were destroyed. Burnt cars with broken windows lined streets covered in ash.

“I've been here for 32 years, and I never imagined this would happen,” said Rolando Fernandez, one of the residents who lost his home.

He said he first saw the fire burning on a nearby hill on Friday afternoon, and within 15 minutes the area was engulfed in flames and smoke, forcing everyone to run for their lives.

“I've worked all my life, and now I have nothing left,” Fernandez said.

Three shelters have been set up in the Valparaíso area, and 19 helicopters and more than 450 firefighters have been brought to the area to help fight the fires, Toha said.

Chileans reject the conservative constitution to replace the dictatorship-era charter

See also  Huge oil depot fires in Russia and Ukraine as both sides press on in the drone war

The fires were burning in hard-to-reach mountains, such as precariously built neighborhoods on the edge of Viña del Mar.

Officials reported power outages as a result of the fire, and Toha said that in the Valparaiso area, four hospitals and three nursing homes were evacuated. The Interior Minister said that the fire also destroyed two bus stations.

The El Niño weather pattern has caused droughts and higher-than-normal temperatures along western South America this year, increasing the risk of wildfires. In January, more than 17,000 hectares (42,000 acres) of forest in Colombia were destroyed by fires that followed several weeks of dry weather.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

This physical feature will reveal how long your dog will live: Study

February 3, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Hamama was acquitted of being a Chinese spy, but served 8 months anyway

February 3, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
1 min read

Greta Thunberg acquitted after being illegally arrested in protest

February 2, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Britney Spears shares an old photo of Jamie Lynn, estranged from her mother, Lynn

February 4, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The Japanese lunar lander captured this strange image before it was enveloped in lunar night

February 4, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Hitting third, Shohei Ohtani says he'll be ready for the Dodgers' opener

February 4, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Travis Parker's Alabama daughter, 18, pleads for return of two luxury watches stolen from fast food restaurant: 'My heart is broken'

February 4, 2024 Len Houle