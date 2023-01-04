January 4, 2023

Atlus reveals the most popular Persona 5 royalties in an official survey

Len Houle January 4, 2023 2 min read
Image: Atlus/SEGA

There are a lot of prominent people in Persona 5 Royal, but who is the most famous of them all? Atlus and Sega recently decided to put the discussion to rest with an official poll asking fans to nominate their favorite character.

The list of 10 included characters such as Morgana, and in the top three we have Kasumi Yoshizawa, Makoto Niijima and Joker at the start:

1. Hero / Joker
2. Makoto Niijima
3. Kasumi Yoshizawa
4. Futaba Sakura
5. Goro Akechi
6. Anne Takamaki
7. Yosuke Kitagawa
8. Morgana
9. Ryuji Sakamoto
10. Haru Okumura

Persona 5 Royal
Image: Atlus/SEGA

This particular survey follows news at the end of last year about Switch sales of Persona 5 Royal embarrassingly blowing the million mark. The P5R has now also reached 3.3 million sales in total. If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s worth a look – we gave it 10 out of 10 stars.

On a related note, Atlus recently laid out its plans for 2023, noting how it’s currently preparing several new game announcements. You can find out more in our previous story:

See also  Amazon PS5 restock confirmed on March 30th

