Australia is enacting a law to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament for security reasons

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s parliament on Thursday passed legislation barring Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House on security grounds, as tensions mount between Moscow and a key backer of Ukraine’s war effort.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the legislation would cancel the Russian lease on the site on the advice of the security services.

“The government has received very clear security advice about the risks posed by the new Russian presence near the parliament building,” Albanese told reporters. “We are acting quickly to ensure the rental site does not become an official diplomatic presence.”

Albanese said the Australian government condemned Russia’s “illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine”.

Australia is one of the most generous providers of military equipment, training and aid to Ukraine than any country outside NATO, and has stepped up sanctions against Russia since the war began in February 2022.

Albanese said the opposition and other lawmakers not loyal to the government were briefed on the legislation on Wednesday night and agreed to pass it through both chambers on Thursday. The government has a majority in the House of Representatives but not in the Senate.

Within three hours of Albanese publicly announcing the bill, it became law, passing the House and then the Senate. The law is expected to enter into force later on Thursday when it is ratified by Governor-General David Hurley, who represents Australia’s head of state, King Charles III.

Albanese did not respond directly when asked if there were security concerns about the Chinese embassy across the street from the Russian site.

“We’re dealing with this specifically, and it’s based on very specific advice as well about the nature of the proposed construction for this site, about the location of this site, and about the capacity that might exist in terms of potential interference with the activity that’s happening in this Parliament House,” Albanese said. .

The Russian embassy said it would comment later Thursday.

The government decided to act after Russia won a federal court case last month that prevented its eviction from the site now under construction.

Canberra local authorities have canceled the lease on the grounds of a lack of building activity since Russia was awarded the lease on the diplomatic area of ​​Yarralumla in 2008 and plans for the building complex were approved in 2011.

Under the terms of the lease, Russia agreed to complete construction within three years, but the embassy is still partially built.

The National Capital Authority, which administers the embassy leases, decided to terminate the Russian lease, stating that “the unfinished work-in-progress detracts from the aesthetics, importance and dignity of the area reserved for diplomatic missions.”

Russia currently occupies the former USSR Embassy in the suburb of Griffiths, farther from the Parliament building than the new location.

Albanese said the Russian embassy would remain in Griffiths and the Australian embassy would remain in Moscow.

Opposition defense spokesman Andrew Hastie said his party stood with the government on national security.

Russia has not acted in good faith toward its neighbors lately. “It continues its campaign (in Ukraine) to destroy the principles of territorial and political sovereignty,” Hasti said.

Hastie added, “There is a lack of confidence, there is a real risk to our national interest here, and the security advice is that the lease should be terminated.”

Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neill said no embassy would be allowed to enter the site.

The main problem with the proposed second Russian embassy in Canberra is its location. This site, O’Neill said, is located right next to Parliament House.

