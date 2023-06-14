Ukraine’s Counterattack: What You Should Know

Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now saying so: the long-awaited counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territories has begun. After months of defending against a barrage of air strikes, Ukraine is on the offensive, looking for weak spots along the 600-mile front line and even launching strikes on Russian soil.

But after days of sometimes intense fighting, it was hard to tell what was going on in Ukraine. Why don’t we have a better idea of ​​whether the counterattack was successful? It’s complicated, for a number of reasons related to how wars are fought. Here’s why.

Attack is more difficult than defense.

Military history has long shown that it is much more difficult to capture territory than to defend it. This is partly why Russian forces did not reach Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, last year after President Vladimir Putin sent them across the border.

Their convoys bogged down and became the constant ducks of Ukrainian forces armed with shoulder-fired missiles. Their air force is largely held back at the border by mobile Ukrainian air defences, and its inability to wage a combined arms war (when all parts of the military know what others are doing and coordinate), means that Mr. Putin’s plans to take over the entire country are not coming to fruition.