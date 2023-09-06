September 6, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Australia will launch the lunar module on NASA’s Artemis mission in 2026

Cheryl Riley September 6, 2023 2 min read

Australia will be sending a rover to the moon for the first time a few years from now, if all goes according to plan.

The nation will put a robotic rover on one of NASA’s Artemis moon missions, with a launch set to take place in 2026, according to the Australian Space Agency.

