January 30, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Azerbaijan will evacuate its embassy in Iran on Sunday after a fatal shooting

Frank Tomlinson January 30, 2023 2 min read

BAKU (Reuters) – Azerbaijan will evacuate its embassy staff and members of their families from Iran on Sunday, two days after a security guard was shot dead and two others wounded in an attack Baku described as an “act of terrorism”.

Police in Tehran said they had arrested a suspect. Iranian authorities condemned Friday’s incident, but said the gunman appeared to have personal rather than political motives.

The incident came amid growing tensions between neighboring countries over Iran’s treatment of its large Azerbaijani minority, and over Azerbaijan’s decision this month to appoint its first ambassador to Israel.

After the attack, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said it had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Baku to demand justice and would evacuate embassy staff from Tehran. It gave no other details, including whether the embassy would continue to operate.

Earlier, the ministry said the shooting was a result of Tehran’s failure to heed its calls for improved security.

Television footage, obtained by Reuters, showed the attacker making his way into the embassy building and shooting two men before a third embassy employee ran into him.

A gray-haired man identified as the attacker was later shown on Iranian state television saying he had acted to secure the release of his Azerbaijani wife, who is believed to be being held at the embassy.

A young woman identified as the man’s daughter said her mother was in Azerbaijan.

State media said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for a “thorough investigation” into the incident and sent condolences to Azerbaijan and the family of the dead man.

See also  Ukraine and Russia are fighting in the east while Zelensky visits the front

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova). Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Australia is searching for a small radioactive capsule believed to have been lost on a desert highway

January 30, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

German Schultz denounces the “bidding war” on planes for Ukraine | News of the war between Russia and Ukraine

January 29, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

The Russo-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know at Day 340 of the Invasion | world News

January 29, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Star Trek: Picard star Annie Wershing has died at the age of 45

January 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Physicists discover a new way to solve the strange mystery of dark energy

January 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

January 30, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti rumored to feature 18,176 cores and 24GB/24Gbps memory

January 30, 2023 Len Houle