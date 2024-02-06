Baldur's Gate 3 players want to know what happens to their comrades after being banished

Baldur's Gate 3 Comrades
The Baldur's Gate 3 community is starting to wonder what exactly happens to your companions after they're kicked out of the camp.
Most Baldur's Gate 3 players keep their camp buddies, even when they don't like them very much.
But every now and then, a comrade might do something that would get them kicked out of the group and banished from the camp.
But many people wonder what happens to the companions when this happens and how their stories end.
Baldur's Gate 3 players wonder about their expelled comrades
a Another job done To the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit, which explains how someone found out what happened to Astarion after he was cast out.
In their game, the character fires Astarion after holding a knife to his character's throat.
“I thought I would see Cazadores, but I didn't really look for anything so as not to spoil things for myself. Well, I am.” an act find him…. But he was a dead zombie…
This has sparked a conversation about players wondering the same thing about their other companions in Baldur's Gate 3.
Many other users followed the same to see what other guys are doing after class.
One player mentions that as far as they know, Gale, Wyll, and Karlach will disappear from the game, possibly becoming Mind Flayers.
They also confirm that Lae'zel will be found dead in the game's second act if she is knocked out before that point.
One fan states that even though they wondered about this, they “…can't not recruit them.”
It's an interesting question as to how deep and complex the world of Baldur's Gate 3 is, and finding out what happens to the companions is just another thing to delve into.
