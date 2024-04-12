Bank of England will revise its forecasts after inflation surprises

The Bank of England said on Friday it would overhaul the way it forecasts the British economy as part of a “once in a generation” review of its operation after coming under criticism for underestimating inflation.

After a turbulent few years — which included the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and soaring inflation — the central bank was accused of bungling its economic forecasts. Since then she has set out to find ways to more clearly articulate what she believes will happen to economic growth and inflation, especially in times of extreme economic uncertainty.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernize our approach, in a world that remains, I fear, highly uncertain,” said Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England.

Last summer, the central bank's governing body commissioned a rare review, which focused on inflation expectations, an important part of setting interest rates and other monetary policy decisions. The bank has asked former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to lead the review.