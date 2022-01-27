Batsarai storm could turn into a storm near Reunion

– 02-20212022 The system has been constantly intensifying in recent hours. It was therefore baptized by the Mauritius Meteorological Service during the temperate tropical storm phase. It is currently far from populated land (over 2000 km) and poses no immediate threat.

– It must continue its global movement west-southwest, bringing it east of Mascarenes and especially Rodrigues, the first possible territory on its path from Sunday or Monday. The evolution of its severity over the next few days is still uncertain.

– So it is still too late to know the exact impacts on the land where people live. Residents of Mascarenes (Rodrigues, Mauritius and Reunion) are invited to stay up-to-date on the development of BATSIRAI over the next few days.

Here are the predicted intensities and conditions of this low pressure system over the next few days:

– Moderate tropical storm,

Center at 18.3 South / 75.3 East at 10 a.m. local time on 01/28.

– Moderate tropical storm,

Center at 19.6 South / 71.5 East at 10 a.m. local time on 01/29.

– Moderate tropical storm,

Center at 19.2 South / 68.1 East at 10 a.m. local time on 01/30.

– Strong tropical storm,

The center is located at 01.83am local time on 01/31, 18.8 South / 64.9 East.

– Hurricane Tropical,

Center 01/02 at 10am Local, 18.8 South / 61.6 East

———————————————-

Warning: Previous path and intensity forecasts should be considered with extreme caution considering their uncertainty. They consider only the position of the center of the event, without considering the extension of the event.