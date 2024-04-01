Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Sets Record for Single-Day Album Streaming Record of 2024 on Spotify

Beyoncé is taking the country music world by storm, breaking records while doing so.

Beyoncé's new country music-inspired album “Cowboy Carter” now holds the record for the most streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far, on Spotify. Advertise on Instagram Friday.

“This is also the first time a country album has held the title this year,” Spotify wrote in the caption of the post.

The album broke the record on Friday, the day Beyoncé dropped her long-awaited record featuring stars like Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and more.

The 27-song project was celebrated for its foray into country music, a move that preempted two singles released during the Super Bowl as part of a Verizon ad announcing the new album — “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

“Texas Hold 'Em” was an instant hit in its own right, reaching the top of the charts and debuting at number one on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

According to Billboard, the achievement makes the global superstar the first woman and the first black woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts since the charts began in 1958.