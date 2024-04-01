Kate Middleton cancer news: Expert reveals how King's public appearance at Easter could help the princess

King Charles waves as he arrives for Easter Mass at Windsor

A royal expert has revealed how the King's public appearance on Easter Sunday could help the Princess of Wales as both royals undergo treatment for cancer.

Majesty magazine's managing editor, Joe Little, said the “very encouraging” event would help take the focus away from Kate.

“I think people are accepting and understanding that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their families are on Easter holiday now and that they need their privacy… [to] “Just keep being a family,” he said. “I think everything the king did today wouldn't have specifically had that in mind, but it certainly helps.”

Charles' attendance at the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday morning was his most prominent public appearance since he announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

The 75-year-old monarch then surprised onlookers by greeting members of the public, who later said he “looked good” and was in “good spirits.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend with their children – Prince George, Prince Louise and Princess Charlotte – as the family spends the holiday together after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis just over a week ago.