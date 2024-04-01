Kate Middleton cancer news: Expert reveals how King's public appearance at Easter could help the princess

A royal expert has revealed how the King's public appearance on Easter Sunday could help the Princess of Wales as both royals undergo treatment for cancer.
Majesty magazine's managing editor, Joe Little, said the “very encouraging” event would help take the focus away from Kate.
“I think people are accepting and understanding that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their families are on Easter holiday now and that they need their privacy… [to] “Just keep being a family,” he said. “I think everything the king did today wouldn't have specifically had that in mind, but it certainly helps.”
Charles' attendance at the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday morning was his most prominent public appearance since he announced his cancer diagnosis in February.
The 75-year-old monarch then surprised onlookers by greeting members of the public, who later said he “looked good” and was in “good spirits.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend with their children – Prince George, Prince Louise and Princess Charlotte – as the family spends the holiday together after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis just over a week ago.
Expert says the King's public appearance on Easter is a “form of reassurance”
A public appearance by the monarch at Easter will serve as a “form of reassurance” to people in the wake of the royal family's recent health announcements, an expert on the monarchy has said.
Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, smiled and waved to the crowds as he arrived for the annual Easter Mass at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday morning.
Majesty magazine's managing editor, Joe Little, said the “hugely encouraging” event would help deflect attention away from the Princess of Wales, who revealed just over a week ago that she had begun a course of preventative chemotherapy.
Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 at 10:15
Royal expert reveals how the King's public appearance at Easter could help the Princess
Tara CobhamApril 1, 2024 at 10:07
Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith pays tribute to coping with cancer diagnosis
Gary Goldsmith, Kate's uncle, praised the Princess of Wales for her skillful handling of the announcement of her cancer diagnosis in an interview with Spanish program ¡De Viernes!.
“I've been in touch with my sister Carol [Middleton] To make sure my niece is okay. I thought Kate handled it very well, especially in such a difficult and complex situation.
“I don't know of anyone else who has had to deal with something like this, deal with their own children and then give explanations to national and international media in such a public scenario.”
He continued: “It is difficult to imagine that they were not affected by many comments and conspiracy theories. I have sent letters to Kate so she knows how I feel and the love I have for her.
Marusha MuzaffarApril 1, 2024 at 09:15
WATCH: Royal enthusiasts delighted to see King Charles at Easter service: 'He's looking good'
The King visited St George's Chapel alongside the Queen in his most significant public appearance since his cancer diagnosis.
Charles shook hands with those gathered at the castle and gave them a surprise tour after the service, telling them: “You are very brave to stand here in the cold.”
Many gathered also sent their best wishes to the Princess of Wales, who shared the news of her cancer diagnosis earlier this month.
Royal enthusiasts happy to see King Charles at Easter service: 'He's looking good'
Royal enthusiasts and members of the public who attended an Easter chapel service at Windsor Castle were happy to see King Charles III, saying he looked in good health. The King visited St George's Chapel alongside the Queen in his most significant public appearance since his cancer diagnosis. Charles shook hands with those gathered at the castle and gave them a surprise tour after the service, telling them: “You are very brave to stand here in the cold.” Many gathered also sent their best wishes to the Princess of Wales, who shared the news of her cancer diagnosis earlier this month.
Marusha MuzaffarApril 1, 2024 at 08:15
King Charles' future looks “very positive” as he sees “encouraging” results from cancer treatment
King Charles is said to be responding well to cancer treatment, with his road to recovery looking “very positive”, as he looked “doing well” on Easter Sunday.
The 75-year-old royal was making his first public appearance after being diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer in January.
His attendance at Easter Mass at Windsor, which was followed by public greetings, was reportedly the result of a change in doctors' guidance due to his “very encouraging” response to treatment.
A palace source stressed that the king's treatment was still ongoing and that caution remained his “mantra”, but it was hoped he could resurface during the summer.
Source: “Nothing will be confirmed until closer in time. Plans remain in flux and subject to medical guidance, but there is great hope and optimism from doctors and patient alike.” Tell The Daily Telegraph.
Marusha MuzaffarApril 1, 2024 at 07:15
Marusha MuzaffarApril 1, 2024 at 06:37
The Archbishop delivers an Easter message about the Princess of Wales
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivered a message during his Easter sermon on Sunday in which he acknowledged King Charles and the Princess of Wales' battle with cancer.
He said: “In every one of our lives, there are moments that change us forever. We witnessed, empathised and felt alongside the dignity of the King and Princess of Wales, when they spoke about cancer, and that in doing so through their lack of selfishness, with their grace and their faith, they strengthened so many others.
He delivered his message at Canterbury Cathedral in the English province of Kent.
Marusha MuzaffarApril 1, 2024 06:26
What's next for the royal family?
After the royal family comes together for Easter Mass, attention will then turn to the following public engagements.
Although there is nothing in King Charles's public diary, there are a number of further engagements involving Princess Anne and Sophie, the Dorches of Edinburgh, in the coming weeks:
- April 6 – Princess Anne at the Working Clumber Spaniel Society's 40th anniversary party at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.
- April 8 – Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attends the Wallace Group Director's Dinner at Hertford House in London.
- April 9 – Princess Anne at the rededication service of St Olaf's Church marking its 70th anniversary in London.
- 9 April – Princess Anne opened the Tideway public open space on London's Chelsea Quay
- April 10 – Princess Anne visits HMS Venturer at Rosyth Royal Dockyard in Fife
- April 10 – Princess Anne visits Trawden Community Projects in Colne, Lancashire
Alex RossApril 1, 2024 at 06:12
The king was influenced by popular support
Perhaps it should come as no surprise that King Charles walked over to greet members of the public after the Easter prayer service on Sunday.
We know the King values the support he has received from the public since his cancer diagnosis – so the first opportunity to speak to members was perhaps too good to pass up.
Not only did he shake hands with about 60 people waiting at Windsor Castle on Sunday, but he also spent three minutes in small talk, much to the delight of those present.
Here's a reminder of what the country's support for the king means:
Alex RossApril 1, 2024 05:16
Giovanna Fletcher recalls her relationship with “a wonderful person” Kate Middleton on an unexpected topic
Fletcher, who recorded a special podcast episode with Middleton in 2020, reflected on her two encounters with the Princess of Wales, one of which saw the pair bonding over nipple cream at the baby bank.
Marusha MuzaffarApril 1, 2024 at 04:45
